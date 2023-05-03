Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.29. 604,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,326. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.