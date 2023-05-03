Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

