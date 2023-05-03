Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VWO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,044. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.