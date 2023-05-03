Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 750 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

VTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.85. 703,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.58. The company has a market cap of $281.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

