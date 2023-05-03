Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 300 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

