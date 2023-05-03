Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.29. 976,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

