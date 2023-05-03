Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 84,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 53,289 shares.The stock last traded at $40.83 and had previously closed at $40.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $845.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,918 shares in the company, valued at $181,129.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $783,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

