Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 57,322 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Richmond Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,322 shares during the period. Rockwell Medical accounts for 0.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned approximately 6.03% of Rockwell Medical worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMTI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

RMTI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 59,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 163.92% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

