Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

RVPH opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.