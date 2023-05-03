Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %
RVPH opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
