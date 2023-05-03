Reviewing Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) & Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) and Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Napco Security Technologies and Electronic Control Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.47%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $143.59 million 7.23 $19.60 million $0.68 41.54 Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Electronic Control Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Control Security.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Electronic Control Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 15.70% 21.50% 17.08% Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Electronic Control Security on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It is also involved in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program. The company was founded in 1976 is headquartered in Clifton, NJ.

