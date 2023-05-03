Reviewing Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) & Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and Inflection Point Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.46 billion 0.95 $50.91 million N/A N/A Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nextracker and Inflection Point Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nextracker currently has a consensus price target of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Inflection Point Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inflection Point Acquisition is more favorable than Nextracker.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and Inflection Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Summary

Nextracker beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

