Reviewing Gatos Silver (GATO) & Its Peers

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 98 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gatos Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -27.49% -4.57% -2.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -17.65 Gatos Silver Competitors $4.62 billion -$30.39 million -4.84

Gatos Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 663 3116 3840 78 2.43

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 33.00%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Gatos Silver’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Gatos Silver rivals beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.