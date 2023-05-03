Reviewing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $138.47 million 1.76 $46.59 million $2.85 5.32 HBT Financial $191.72 million 2.89 $56.46 million $1.92 8.97

Dividends

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 125.77%. HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.45% 11.27% 1.07% HBT Financial 27.54% 18.29% 1.59%

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded by William P. Murray, Jr. on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About HBT Financial

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.