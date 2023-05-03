Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Now Covered by ThinkEquity

Equities researchers at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reunion Neuroscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REUN opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Reunion Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

Reunion Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:REUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Reunion Neuroscience will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reunion Neuroscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Reunion Neuroscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

