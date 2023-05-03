Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 2.2 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.