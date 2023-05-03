Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 286,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

