Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 219,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

