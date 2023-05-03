Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Shares of TSE:QSR traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.55. The company had a trading volume of 128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36. The stock has a market cap of C$30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$99.21.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.8127295 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
