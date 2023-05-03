Restaurant Brands International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 707,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,148. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDST Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 257,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.