Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion.

TELUS Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TU. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. TELUS has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.