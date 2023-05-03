Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cenovus Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.93.

Shares of CVE opened at C$21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. Insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

