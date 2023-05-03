Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $241.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average is $224.88. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22,983.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 460,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

