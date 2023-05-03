RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Down 2.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a market cap of C$14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
