Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $95.35 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Request has a total market cap of $95.35 million and $4.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,285.77 or 0.99976042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09639208 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,107,700.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

