Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $96.40 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Request has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $96.40 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018235 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,529.43 or 0.99981606 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0931245 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,137,417.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

