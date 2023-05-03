Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Down 4%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. 104,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 765,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.39 million, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Repay by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repay by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repay by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

