RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.25. 50,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,820. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.07. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

