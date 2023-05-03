Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 1,625,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,029,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $979.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $52,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,558,517 shares in the company, valued at $44,822,005.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 258,764 shares of company stock worth $2,013,594 and sold 171,513 shares worth $1,329,166. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

