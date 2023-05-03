Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/12/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

4/12/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/11/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 501,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

