Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.34) per share for the quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RETA opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.