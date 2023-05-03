Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.94-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE O traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.97. 3,088,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

