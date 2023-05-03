Raydium (RAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.94 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $45.93 million and $5.94 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,771,699 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

