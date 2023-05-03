Rational Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $508.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $318.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

