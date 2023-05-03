Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of RMYHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.29.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
