Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RMYHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.29.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

