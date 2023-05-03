Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 86 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.