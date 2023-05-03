Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

AFG opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

