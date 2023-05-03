Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $20,325,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.73. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

