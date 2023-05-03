Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

Radware Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of RDWR traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 116,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,775.00, a P/E/G ratio of 308.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. Radware has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Radware had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

