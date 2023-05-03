Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 108,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 28,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Questerre Energy Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$89.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

