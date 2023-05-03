Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Qiagen also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50 EPS.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 950,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,461. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $288,658,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Qiagen by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Qiagen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,180,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373,827 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

