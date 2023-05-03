Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $32.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $33.06. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $149.34 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

TSE FFH opened at C$940.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$612.00 and a twelve month high of C$956.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$909.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$828.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

