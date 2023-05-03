Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $145.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $154.70.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.