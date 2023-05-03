Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $241.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average is $224.88. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 22,983.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 460,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.