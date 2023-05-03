Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

