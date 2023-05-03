Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.6 %

TEAM stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,946 shares in the company, valued at $56,465,803.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $1,447,841.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,465,803.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,829,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

