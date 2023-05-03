Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

