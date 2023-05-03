Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Newmont Stock Up 2.8 %

NGT stock opened at C$65.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.92. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$51.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.95 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.