Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increased by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

