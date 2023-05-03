Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

NYSE LYB opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

