Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Raised by William Blair

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHD opened at $97.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,146,233. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

